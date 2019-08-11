Journalist Tamrom Hall admits that she was feeling quite lonely before she gave birth to her first child, Moses, back in April.

“I want to talk about how it felt to be a non-mom and then have the moms saying, ‘Well, we’re a team mom,’” the 48-year-old told Us Weekly at the TCA Summer Press Tour recently. “And I’m sitting over there like, ‘Wow, I can’t come?’ I am feeling lonesome in that and not feeling comfortable sharing necessarily that part of my journey. So for me, [my] show gives us an opportunity to talk about the facets of life — from my own personal experiences, and from people who are going through things that I may not have thought of.”

The new mom — who has been busy hosting her show Tamron Hall — also touched on the time she hit back at trolls who had accused her of not being there for her child due to work. “I felt compelled to respond, not for myself, but for all the other women who are feeling beat down by [mom-shamers],” she told the outlet. “I knew my son was right there, and I knew I was OK. But what if I was having a bad day? I’ve had them. And what if I was in a weak moment and felt judged and misunderstood? … This isn’t a rant. It’s a reply. Because that’s what I want to talk about on my show. I want to talk about the mommy-shaming.”

This isn’t the first time that the Today alum has opened about how things were before she welcomed her son — she once confessed to keeping her pregnancy a secret. “I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too,” she once told People in an interview. “My doctor said, ‘This is your body, your health. You share of your journey what you want to share.’ I was terrified I would lose this baby and I would have to go back and tell everyone that now it was bad news, and after this pregnancy had gone so far.”

She added, “I knew that the clock was not on my side. When I tried in my 30s, I still felt like I had some time, and the fertility clinic felt like a bright room. In my 40s I saw all the gray: The faces looked gray, the walls were gray, nothing seemed shiny and optimistic.”

Tamron welcomed her baby boy with her husband, Steven Greener, on April 25. “Moses and Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine,” the broadcaster captioned an adorable snap of the newborn sleeping with a hat on. “Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.”

We are so glad everything has turned out well for Tamron!