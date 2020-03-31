It seems Suzanne Somers wants to gift her fans some sexy photos for her 75th birthday! The iconic Three’s Company star revealed she’d be willing to pose nude for Playboy to celebrate her milestone birthday in October 2021.

“Maybe on my 75th birthday,” the 73-year-old beauty confessed to Access Hollywood when asked if she would ever bare her body for the magazine again. “Actually, that would be really cool.”

Kobal/Shutterstock

After taking a moment to collect her thoughts, Suzanne — who first posed nude in the legendary magazine at age 34 in 1980 — appeared pretty gung-ho about the idea.

“I would like to have Playboy — I would like Annie Leibovitz to shoot me nude for Playboy for my 75th birthday, OK?” she said, referring to the famous Hollywood photographer. “That’s now on record.”

The topic of her hopeful birthday photo shoot was brought up in conversation after the blonde beauty recalled the time she shared a sexy snapshot of herself on her 73rd birthday. Suzanne, who covered Playboy for the second time in 1984, gushed over the topless photo taken by her husband, Alan Hamel, on her special day in October 2019.

“We were walking on the hillside road over there … I think it was June and it was hot,” the Step by Step actress explained to the outlet. “I said, ‘Oh my God, the foliage here is the same color as my hair.’ Because at that time, all of the weeds and bushes have turned yellow. So I pulled my top down because I’m with my husband and he took that great picture … how many people saw that picture? Like one million.”

At the time, Suzanne uploaded the stunning photo of her blending in with the shrubbery. “Here I am at 73 in my birthday suit!!!” she captioned the post.

It’s no surprise Suzanne would be willing to dress down for Playboy considering the actress has always embodied confidence. Around the time she celebrated her 70th birthday, the beloved businesswoman revealed why she wasn’t apprehensive about turning the big 7-0.

“I want to epitomize what the new 70 looks and feels like — it’s sexy!” she exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in October 2016. “At 70, you still have your ‘juice,’ and you also have confidence.”