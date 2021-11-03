Stockard Channing has had an incredible career in movies, on television and up on stage on Broadway, and her net worth definitely reflects her success. The American actress has accrued a whopping $15 million over her career, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Find out how she’s made her million below.

She’s Had Some Incredible Performances Over the Years as an Award-Winning Actress

From playing Rizzo in Grease alongside John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John to playing First Lady Abigail Barlett in The West Wing, Stockard, a graduate of Radcliffe College, has had so many career-defining roles.

In addition to her filmography, she’s also a star of the stage, having been nominated for seven Tony Awards and winning one for her performance in A Day in the Death of Joe Egg in 1985.

And for television, Stockard has taken home three Emmy Awards, one for outstanding performer in a children/youth/family special in 2005, one for her role on The West Wing in 2002 and another the same year for The Matthew Shepard Story.

On joining The West Wing, Stockard told Entertainment Weekly in 2020 of the moment she joined the set, “I flew from Toronto across the country, they threw me into an evening dress. [Martin Sheen] was outside sneaking a cigarette, wearing white tie and tails, I’ll never forget. I got out of the car, fresh from hair and makeup, and went up and introduced myself: ‘I know we’ve never met, but I think we’ve been married for about 25 years.’ And they said, ‘OK we need you on set.’ That was it.”

She’s Made Some Wise Real Estate Investments

Having purchased her Hollywood Hills home in 1991 for $870,000, she then sold the property in June 2020 for $2.7 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. Not only was that more than triple than what she initially paid for it, the final sale was more than $200,000 over the asking price.

On top of that, Stockard owns a Park Avenue apartment in New York City, as well as a 16-acre property on Georgetown Island in Portland, Maine.