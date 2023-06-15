For more than five decades, Stevie Nicks’ distinctive voice has taken over the airwaves, rocked a number of historic arenas and earned her countless awards. The Fleetwood Mac vocalist has amassed an impressive net worth from her years in the spotlight. Scroll below to see how much money she makes.

What Is Stevie Nicks’ Net Worth?

Stevie has an estimated net worth of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The rock icon was born on May 26, 1948, in Phoenix. She began songwriting as a teen, eventually meeting musician Lindsey Buckingham and deciding to pursue music with him full-time.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

When Lindsey got the call to join Fleetwood Mac in 1974, he insisted on Stevie joining the rock group along with him. The decision led to tremendous success for the couple as members of the band. They topped the charts with multiple hits from the 1975 album Fleetwood Mac, including “Rhiannon” and “Landslide.”

More musical achievements followed after the release of the group’s Rumours album in 1976, featuring the acclaimed songs “Dreams” and “Go Your Own Way.” In addition to her work with Fleetwood Mac, Stevie also established herself as a solo artist, releasing multiple studio albums.

Does Stevie Nicks Have Children?

Stevie does not have any biological children. She is a godmother to several kids and once opened up about her decision not to have a family of her own.

“I couldn’t have really done both,” the songstress told ABC News in September 2001. “Now, many women can do both. I’m not saying it can’t be done. But for me, I knew that if I had a baby, I would have to take care of that baby and I wouldn’t have been happy with a nanny taking care of my baby and walking into the room and having my child run across the room to another woman.”

What Has Stevie Nicks Said About Retiring From Music?

The “Edge of Seventeen” singer does not plan on slowing down with her music career any time soon.

“At the ripe and totally young age of 70, my voice hasn’t changed,” she told Rolling Stone in February 2019. “As long as I take care of myself, I am still going to be doing this when I’m 80.”

In June 2023, Stevie announced the release of a vinyl box set compiling music from all eight of her studio albums and a new rarities album. In addition to the big release, the Grammy winner has been busy touring with Billy Joel.

“I tell myself, do it now, because you’re spry, you’re in good shape, you can still do the splits, you can still dance onstage and wear a short skirt and 6-inch heels,” she previously said about performing.