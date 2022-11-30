Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.

What Was Christine McVie’s Net Worth?

The singer, songwriter and keyboardist for the legendary band had a fortune of $105 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Christine McVie Make Money?

Christine spent four decades with the legendary rock band, joining in 1970, two years after marrying Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie. With the 1975 additions of the folk-rock duo of Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, the band was rounded out with three talented lead vocalists.

The group released their eponymous first album in 1975, which topped the Billboard charts in the U.S. One of the top singles from the LP was Christine’s “Say You Love Me,” which she wrote, sang lead vocals and lended her piano skills to.

Fleetwood Mac’s second LP, 1977’s Rumors, would become one of the biggest selling albums of all time, moving 40 million copies worldwide. It went 20 times platinum in the United States alone. Rumors went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year and spent 31 weeks atop the Billboard album chart.

The album featured several of Christine’s best-known songs with Fleetwood Mac, including “You Make Lovin’ Fun,” which she wrote and performed lead vocals. She also penned one of the band’s most beloved hits, “Don’t Stop,” where she shared lead vocals with Lindsey.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The tune became such a positive and upbeat anthem that then-candidate Bill Clinton chose “Don’t Stop” as his presidential campaign theme song in 1992. It was played at his campaign stops and when he and his family took the stage after beating President George H. Bush in the November general election.

The album was bittersweet, as John and Christine split as the band was on tour for Rumors in 1976. “I broke up with John in the middle of a tour. I was aware of it being rather irresponsible,” Christine told Rolling Stone in March 1977, adding, “I had to do it for my sanity.” They continued to work together in the group for many years that followed, which included more albums and endless touring.

Christine’s most recent U.S. tour was with bandmate Lindsey in 2017, where they performed the mega-hits from throughout their many decades as singer-songwriters.

Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, and her bandmates mourned Christine’s death in a Twitter statement.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the remaining members of the band wrote. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”