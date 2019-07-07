It is very clear that Sofia Vergara is feeling quite fantastic about herself these days — and she proved that recently by showing off her great figure while on her anniversary trip with her husband Jon Manganiello.

The 46-year-old has been sharing plenty of photos on her Instagram of her trip in Italy, including numerous photos that remind everyone she’s still looking great at her age! “When in Italy,” the Modern Family star captioned snaps of herself in a leopard swimsuit.

Fans were loving the fabulous photos of Sofia in a bikini, as they made sure to give her all the kudos in the comment section. “How does her body still look like that … ?” one person wondered. Another added, “You are absolutely gorgeous.”

The actress is celebrating five years with the actor, 42. The pair do not have any kids, but Sofia does have a son, Manolo, 26, who she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzales.

The famous pair have not been shy at all about showing off their love for one another — the True Blood alum once revealed just how much his partner means to him. “My life is great because I really like my wife,” he admitted to Men’s Health. “I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f–king laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.”

“I love that she knows how to take care of herself, obviously, because I needed to be with somebody confident,” Joe said of one quality of his wife he was attracted to off the bat.

However, while the couple is currently out and about at the moment, they do prefer to stay indoors during most of their down time. “We marathon Netflix and watch shows like Game of Thrones, Mindhunter and Naked and Afraid,” he told the outlet.

“When we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways,” Joe added. “Masculine/feminine, yin and yang, whatever you want to call it.” Well, we are certain that these two will be taking another trip to celebrate ten years of marriage down the line!