Sigourney has been aiming high from the start. The daughter of Today and Tonight Show creator Sylvester “Pat” Weaver and actress Elizabeth Inglis, she made her movie debut in Woody Allen’s Oscar-winning Annie Hall. Two years later, she landed the lead role of Ripley in the original Alien. Director Ridley Scott “fought hard for me because the studio didn’t want an unknown in the part,” says Sigourney, who quickly became a household name. “The story was originally all men, but the writers thought it would be very timely to have a woman be the sole survivor. Nobody saw her coming.”

She refused to stick to one genre, crossing over to comedy with the 1984 classic Ghostbusters. “I knew it would be big,” she says. “Ghostbusters changed my life.”