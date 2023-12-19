Shea and Syd McGee will not be returning for another season of their hit Netflix show, Dream Home Makeover. The shocking announcement came in a December TikTok comment on the couple’s Studio McGee account.

“Are you going to do another season of Dream Home Makeover?” one fan asked underneath a video of the pair showing off their Christmas tree ​on December 14, to which they replied, “We aren’t, but have a lot of exciting plans for our YouTube channel.”

Many fans of the show expressed their devastation in the comments section after falling in love with the duo’s home renovation series.

“Sad! I loved watching, and it gave me so much inspiration for my own home (just purchased my first home a few months ago). Will def watch on YT,” one person wrote in a comment.

“No, I need more!!! One of my favorite shows,” another chimed in.

The pair did not immediately reveal why they will not be returning to Dream Home Makeover for another season. Netflix has not officially released a statement about ending the show after four seasons, but it seems like the McGee’s are focusing on their design empire and YouTube channel for now.

Shea and Syd began starring in season 1 of Dream Home Makeover in 2020. Three more successful seasons followed, with the most recent season 4 wrapping in December 2022 on the streaming platform.

“During a busy, hectic year confined to our homes, we found that more people were searching for ways to make life beautiful. It was a year of opportunity (and stress!) as we wrote our NYT bestselling book, Make Life Beautiful, and began an incredible partnership with Target,” a statement on their Studio McGee website said of their career breakthrough in 2020. “This added a layer of accessibility to our brand that brought even more of you along for the ride, and our community became a huge source of joy during a chaotic year.”

The statement continued, “And, speaking of joy, we filmed and released our first-ever season of Dream Home Makeover on Netflix! This was the start of something truly special, and we soon found ourselves nominated for multiple Emmy’s over the next few years. Grateful is an understatement.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In another blog post, Shea and Syd opened up about their increased workload while filming the show. Still, it seems like they wouldn’t have changed the experience for anything.

“We’re used to juggling multiple projects at a time, but for the show we cast the one room transformations, so those projects are added on top of our normal workload and things get wild!” Shea wrote. “We also have tight turnarounds to keep on schedule and have to be very nimble as problems arise.”