Cementing herself as a teen icon in Hollywood came naturally for multitalented performer Shannon Elizabeth. Prior to landing her breakout role as Nadia in 1999’s American Pie, she appeared in a number of other popular films and sitcoms. These days, the Texas native has drawn her attention to other causes outside the realm of show business. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Shannon and see where she is now.

What Happened to Shannon Elizabeth?

Shannon made her television debut in an episode of 1996’s Arli$$. Three years later, she made her film debut alongside Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Eugene Levy, Jennifer Coolidge and more in the coming-of-age comedy American Pie.

“I would have done it for free,” she reflected on the experience during a February 2023 episode of the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast. “I was so happy to book a role.”

While she was elated to be a part of the iconic cast, Shannon admitted that she was hesitant to join any of the franchise’s sequels due to pay disputes.

“I walked away from a lot of offers many times,” she continued. “My lawyer and my manager and agent all thought I was crazy. They were pushing me to say yes. I just kept saying no. I don’t know why. I guess I had a number in my head I felt like they should pay, and I got them to that number.”

In 2001, the Dancing With the Stars alum reprised her role of Nadia in American Pie 2. She also made a cameo in 2012’s American Reunion. In addition to her work in the film franchise, Shannon acted in 2000’s Scary Movie, 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and 2003’s Love Actually. From 2003 to 2005, she portrayed Brooke Rockwell in several episodes of That ‘70s Show.

Where Is Shannon Elizabeth Now?

In 2018, Shannon competed on Celebrity Big Brother. Her more recent acting roles included appearances in 2019’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and 2020’s Playing With Beethoven. In addition to her work in Hollywood, she has focused on animal conservation efforts all over the world with the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation.

“At the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, we strive every day to be a catalyst for positive change in actions and attitudes towards wildlife and their natural habitats,” a statement on the organization’s website reads. “This is our mission. We feel a deep connection to the world and its inherent beauty.”

Is Shannon Elizabeth Married?

Shannon was married to her first husband, Joseph D. Reitman, from 2002 to 2005. The Cuts alum is currently married to conservationist Simon Borchert. She does not have any children.