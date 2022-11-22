In 1982, Phoebe Cates launched her acting career in the romance film Paradise. Soon after, she became well-known as a popular teen icon of the decade, starring in blockbusters alongside Sean Penn, Michael J. Fox and Matthew Modine. Despite rising to superstar status in the ‘80s, the actress seemingly took a step back from Hollywood in the decades that followed. Find out what happened to her.

What Happened to Phoebe Cates?

After Paradise, Phoebe landed the role of Linda Barrett in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The coming-of-age drama featured an all-star cast with Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nicolas Cage. In the cult classic, the film maven performed a bikini scene in which she shed a red top while emerging from a pool. The clip has been referenced in pop culture numerous times and led Phoebe to international stardom.

Lorimar Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

The New York native went on to star in the 1983 television movie Baby Sister and the comedy Private School that same year. In 1984, she joined the cast of the horror-comedy Gremlins as Kate Beringer. Four years later, she appeared in Bright Lights, Big City followed by Heart of Dixie in 1989. Phoebe went on to reprise her role of Kate in Gremlins 2: The New Batch in 1990.

While she acted in Drop Dead Fred, Bodies, Rest & Motion and Princess Caraboo in the years that followed, she made her final film appearance in The Anniversary Party in 2001. The movie was written, produced and directed by Phoebe’s former Fast Times at Ridgemont High costar Jennifer.

Where Is Phoebe Cates Today?

Phoebe has not acted in another film or television series since The Anniversary Party. She did lend her voice to the Lego Dimensions video game in 2015. A large part of the reason why the Juilliard alum left Hollywood was to focus on spending time with her family. The Shag star married her husband, Kevin Kline, in 1989.



Kevin, much like Phoebe, also attended Juilliard. The Sophie’s Choice actor has won a number of prestigious awards during his Hollywood career. In 1989, he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in A Fish Called Wanda. The three-time Tony winner has been involved in the entertainment industry for nearly five decades.



Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Together Kevin and Phoebe welcomed two children, son Owen Kline in 1991 and daughter Greta Kline in 1994. Owen is an actor and filmmaker while Greta is a musician. Both Kline kids appeared in The Anniversary Party with their parents. At the premiere of the movie, Phoebe reflected on waving goodbye to the film industry to focus on being a doting mom to her little ones.

“Some people have trouble with that,” she told Fox News at the time. “But I love it. I do it all. We have no help whatsoever except for a housekeeper who comes in and cleans because, let’s face it, I hate doing that. But I cook dinner every night, and we’re all there together.”

In 2005, the former actress opened up her own clothing and fashion boutique in New York City called Blue Tree, not far from where she resides with her family. And although she has taken a step back from being in front of the camera, Phoebe has attended many recent Hollywood events with her hubby over the past few years. Their sweet red carpet moments are proof that their marriage has withstood the test of time.