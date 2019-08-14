We’re here for you, Shannen Doherty! The Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram on Monday, August 12, to reveal her “favorite” horse, Picasso, has died.

“Picasso. I guess you’re not supposed to have favorites but he was in fact my favorite. I fell in love with him out at a barn where my other horses were. He was for sale but serious professional riders were looking at him to be their Grand Prix horse,” she wrote alongside a few snaps of Picasso. “When they were done testing him, I would give him a bath, walk him, feed him carrots and apples and talk to him. We were bonded.”

Shannen explained that she brought Picasso because she wanted to give him a better life. “I was told to not buy him. He was too strong, hard to handle, needed a male rider etc,” the 48 year old further explained in her post. “I bought him anyway cause I didn’t like how the people who were looking to buy him treated him. He became mine and I became his. He was gentle with me. Took me over jumps perfectly. I trusted him completely and he trusted me. I was in love.”

Even when Picasso took his very last breath, Shannen’s love for Picasso still remained the same. “That love has never wavered,” she said. “I turned him out to pasture many years ago. I wanted him to be a horse. To run free. To hang out with other horses. To just be a horse. I saw him often.”

Sadly, Picasso’s life was cut short when he suddenly fell ill. “Today, he suffered a ruptured intestine. No surgery possible. No way to save him. He died 20 minutes before I could even get to him,” Shannen sadly ended her post. “My heart is shattered. #picasso August 12-2019.”

Our thoughts are with you, Shannen. We’re sure Picasso is running free in horse heaven!