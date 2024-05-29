The horoscope forecast for June 2 – June 8.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Money matters may need attention, and if you are smart with your cash, and not reckless, your bank account can get a good boost.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Get your thoughts and plans in place as to what you want for your future. But only share your thoughts with those who need to know.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Friends and colleagues step up to offer help and guidance, and you can find out who is on your side and who isn’t. Follow your instincts.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A work event can put you in touch with like-minded people. If you’re looking for love, you could cross paths with someone interesting.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Whether at work or home, you shine when you work as a team. Communication is the key to success — time to speak up, Libra!

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Keep love real. Be careful not to get too caught up with someone’s pettiness. Don’t take him or her too seriously. Enjoy today.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A financial situation that relates to your personal life can be beneficial — prepare to act quickly so you don’t miss out.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Be savvy to connect with the right people at work, and your career can take a quantum leap. Engage with those in power positions.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Love can take you by surprise now. If single, make time to socialize so you’re open to romance. Couples, take time for one another.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Venus shines on your home affairs, making this a perfect time to spend time with family or update your living quarters. You deserve it!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

An opportunity through a friend may or may not be right for you — make up your own mind, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A situation with a pal can change your attitude about your long- term vision. Adjust and move on.