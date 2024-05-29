Who’s on Your Side and Who’s Not? See Your Horoscope Forecast for June 2 Through June 8
The horoscope forecast for June 2 – June 8.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Money matters may need attention, and if you are smart with your cash, and not reckless, your bank account can get a good boost.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
Get your thoughts and plans in place as to what you want for your future. But only share your thoughts with those who need to know.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Friends and colleagues step up to offer help and guidance, and you can find out who is on your side and who isn’t. Follow your instincts.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
A work event can put you in touch with like-minded people. If you’re looking for love, you could cross paths with someone interesting.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Whether at work or home, you shine when you work as a team. Communication is the key to success — time to speak up, Libra!
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Keep love real. Be careful not to get too caught up with someone’s pettiness. Don’t take him or her too seriously. Enjoy today.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
A financial situation that relates to your personal life can be beneficial — prepare to act quickly so you don’t miss out.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Be savvy to connect with the right people at work, and your career can take a quantum leap. Engage with those in power positions.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Love can take you by surprise now. If single, make time to socialize so you’re open to romance. Couples, take time for one another.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
Venus shines on your home affairs, making this a perfect time to spend time with family or update your living quarters. You deserve it!
Aries: March 21 – April 19
An opportunity through a friend may or may not be right for you — make up your own mind, Aries.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
A situation with a pal can change your attitude about your long- term vision. Adjust and move on.