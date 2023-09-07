Week of September 10 through September 16

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

There is a bright new start of your next financial cycle, Virgo. Just be careful not to do anything rash; think through your best option.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Mars in your sign can put pressure on you to make a quick decision. Be aware of how you feel and follow your intuition.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Be careful of what you say to someone. If you’ve been promised a work or business deal, it will happen, even if it is delayed.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A family situation can interrupt your optimistic attitude, so stay out of it if it doesn’t involve you. To attract love, think of loving thoughts.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your career is hot right now. Any change you make should lead you in the direction of your soul purpose, as well as provide good income.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A situation can have you rearranging your life to incorporate a sudden change. If money is involved, speak up and say how you feel.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

When something ends, it’s a sign that new doors are about to open. To build a secure relationship, share more of yourself, Pisces.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This is a big week with work, love, and selfcare. To get everything crossed on your wishlist you will need to be organized and focused.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Be mindful that to achieve more, you need to look after yourself, so don’t neglect your mind, body, and spirit nurturing.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

If a discussion with someone close is overdue, be prepared to say exactly what you mean to get your point across. No mixed messages!

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Be careful of getting dragged into a family drama that probably has nothing to do with you, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Venus in your sign indicates love heads your way. If a past situation revisits, deal with it.