Don’t Neglect Your Mind! Get Your Horoscope for the Week of September 10 Through September 16
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
There is a bright new start of your next financial cycle, Virgo. Just be careful not to do anything rash; think through your best option.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Mars in your sign can put pressure on you to make a quick decision. Be aware of how you feel and follow your intuition.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Be careful of what you say to someone. If you’ve been promised a work or business deal, it will happen, even if it is delayed.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
A family situation can interrupt your optimistic attitude, so stay out of it if it doesn’t involve you. To attract love, think of loving thoughts.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Your career is hot right now. Any change you make should lead you in the direction of your soul purpose, as well as provide good income.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
A situation can have you rearranging your life to incorporate a sudden change. If money is involved, speak up and say how you feel.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
When something ends, it’s a sign that new doors are about to open. To build a secure relationship, share more of yourself, Pisces.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
This is a big week with work, love, and selfcare. To get everything crossed on your wishlist you will need to be organized and focused.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Be mindful that to achieve more, you need to look after yourself, so don’t neglect your mind, body, and spirit nurturing.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
If a discussion with someone close is overdue, be prepared to say exactly what you mean to get your point across. No mixed messages!
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
Be careful of getting dragged into a family drama that probably has nothing to do with you, Cancer.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Venus in your sign indicates love heads your way. If a past situation revisits, deal with it.