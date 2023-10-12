Week of October 15 through October 21

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Money matters look positive, and a discussion can reveal opportunities that are worth looking into. Just don’t do anything rash.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Life is exciting! Keep your schedule flexible for last-minute developments. This is a great time to connect with friends and meet new people.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

When you are inspired, your creativity is on fire. Share your thoughts with people who can make things happen. Communication is key.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

It’s possible right now to improve your career and money status through a friend. Work is a priority, but don’t neglect your love life, Cap.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Powerful eclipse energy shines a light on both your home and work life, an indication of a new beginning. Focus on a positive outcome.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Travel is in your star chart; some of you will be packing your bags. For relationships, to keep love alive, be present and connected.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

When it’s about money, before you do anything, carefully consider your options. At work, collaboration is the winning formula.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

If changes are overdue, you’ll need to make a decision, so start weighing the pros and cons. Decide what you want and make it happen.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

A realization about your life, and your career, can change your attitude and direction. Trust in the process and go with the flow, for now.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

A development around your home or with family can work out to be better than you think, Cancer. Let go of negative thoughts.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A discussion with someone close can open new doors. There’s a bright future right in front of you!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Venus in your sign heats up the possibility of passion and romance heading your way.