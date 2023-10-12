Time to Source Inspiration! See Your Horoscope for the Week of October 15 Through October 21
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Money matters look positive, and a discussion can reveal opportunities that are worth looking into. Just don’t do anything rash.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Life is exciting! Keep your schedule flexible for last-minute developments. This is a great time to connect with friends and meet new people.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
When you are inspired, your creativity is on fire. Share your thoughts with people who can make things happen. Communication is key.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
It’s possible right now to improve your career and money status through a friend. Work is a priority, but don’t neglect your love life, Cap.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Powerful eclipse energy shines a light on both your home and work life, an indication of a new beginning. Focus on a positive outcome.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
Travel is in your star chart; some of you will be packing your bags. For relationships, to keep love alive, be present and connected.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
When it’s about money, before you do anything, carefully consider your options. At work, collaboration is the winning formula.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
If changes are overdue, you’ll need to make a decision, so start weighing the pros and cons. Decide what you want and make it happen.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
A realization about your life, and your career, can change your attitude and direction. Trust in the process and go with the flow, for now.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
A development around your home or with family can work out to be better than you think, Cancer. Let go of negative thoughts.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
A discussion with someone close can open new doors. There’s a bright future right in front of you!
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Venus in your sign heats up the possibility of passion and romance heading your way.