For five seasons everyone in America knew who was in charge: Scott Baio — and that’s because he played the role of Charles in the classic sitcom Charles in Charge. However, now that the show has been off the air for close to 30 years, it’s time we answer your question: whatever happened to everyone in the cast?

The series — which focused on Scott’s character looking after some young children after finding himself with a family — premiered on CBS on October 3, 1984. The program did not find success off the bat, and the network decided to give it the axe after a season. However, some new life was breathe into in during syndication — that’s because two years later it returned not only with a brand-new cast, but with four more seasons for all of its fans. What a gift!

While we have seen reboots of many classics shows, there hasn’t been any talk about bringing the cast of Charles in Charge together again for some new episodes. However, back in 2017, four of the notable actors — Willie Aames, Jennifer Runyon, Nicole Eggert and Alexander Polinsky found themselves under the same roof for a small reunion at the Chiller Theater convention in New Jersey. That’s not all — they even sang the incredibly catchy theme song from their show.

The successful run of Charles in Charge (the second time around) gave Scott another winning sitcom after Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi. Although, while he was under the spotlight at a young age, the actor never took the bad route — and he has his folks to thank for that.

“From a very young age, my father put a lot of fear in me and it worked. I think it’s important for children to have fear. I never was curious about drugs or alcohol,” Scott told Ability Magazine in an interview. “I was born in 1960 and back then the older kids were smoking pot. I wasn’t interested in that ever and I always had this thing in me, for some reason, that if God was kind enough to give me a healthy body and mind, I was not going to screw it up.”

Scroll on down below to learn what the cast of this funny show have been up to!