Savannah Guthrie often towers over her Today costars and guests on the morning talk show. Naturally, many viewers have grown curious about her height since she debuted on the program.

What Is Savannah Guthrie’s Height?

Savannah stands at 5-foot-10. She is the tallest female Today cohost ahead of Hoda Kotb, who is 5-foot-9. But standing taller than both of them and the rest of the group is Willie Geist, who is the tallest of the show’s stars at 6-foot-4.

Savannah Once Addressed Critics Who Said She Was Too Tall

Savannah joined Today in 2011, becoming part of the anchor team with Matt Lauer, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. Headlines began circulating, criticizing Savannah for being “too tall” to stand next to her shorter colleagues on TV. Other rumors swirled that she was asked to stop wearing heels during Today broadcasts and was allegedly instead encouraged to switch to wearing flats, per multiple outlets.

In August 2012, Savannah appeared on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, where she addressed the tabloids. Jay also pointed out that there was a huge height difference between Savannah and Matt. “We’re not dating,” she responded with a smile.

The comedian proceeded to show a photo of the cohosts standing next to each other, further pointing out their height difference. “I’m going for kind of the Xena: Warrior Princess thing,” Savannah joked.

The following day on Today, she explained what the experience was like to appear on the late-night talk show. “You know those amusement park rides where it says you have to be this tall to ride this ride? We didn’t have one of those,” Savannah told her costars.

Inside Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Today’ Journey

Matt got fired from Today in November 2017 after NBC received “a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior.” Hoda was named as his replacement in the months following the scandal, marking the first all-female team in the show’s history.

“Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the coanchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running,” former NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a staff memo at the time. “They have an undeniable connection with each other and, most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of Today.”

Years later, Savannah and Hoda have proven to be one impeccable broadcasting duo. They celebrated five years as coanchors in January 2023 by taking a look back at some of their best moments together.

“We’re so lucky. You’re my soul sister,” Savannah reflected. “To get to do this together — you held my hand five years ago. We said, ‘Let’s do this.’ And this has been the joy of a lifetime.”