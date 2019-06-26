Congratulations are in store for Sara Haines, who gave birth to her third child with husband Max Shifrin in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 26. The former The View cohost — who also shares son Alec Shifrin, 3, and daughter Sandra Shifrin, 1, with her attorney hubby — revealed the amazing news via Instagram the following day.

“WE DID IT @maxshifrin!! Our beautiful baby boy, Caleb Joseph has arrived,” the 41-year-old beauty gushed of her little bundle of joy — who weighed 8 lbs., 15 oz. and was named after both Sara’s grandfather and brother. “We couldn’t be more IN LOVE with our little guy and can’t wait for him to meet Alec and Sandra. Thank you to everyone for all of the kind messages. We couldn’t do this without the love and support from our family, friends and incredible doctors and nurses. Let the sleep deprivation begin!”

The TV personality first announced she and Max, 36, were expecting baby No. 3 in January. At the time, Sara shared the exciting news of her pregnancy with the People. “We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone,” she said. “Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful.”

In March, the ABC News journalist announced her baby’s gender during an episode of Strahan & Sara. “Now I get to find out if I’m having a boy or a girl right here in front of America,” Sara said as she first tried to uncover her baby’s gender by cutting into a cake to see if it was pink or blue inside. “It’s 2019, why are we still assigning blue and pink?” she quipped.

Hilariously enough, the cake was neither color! Sara and her cohost looked absolutely stumped when the inside of the cake turned out to be green. “That’s not even a color that’s been arbitrarily or absurdly assigned to sex,” Sara exclaimed. “I don’t know what to do with this!”

After she was stumped for a second time with silly string that sprayed out purple, it was unclear if the gender would be announced. Luckily, Maury Povich came to the rescue and appeared to help assist the award-winning journalist with her gender reveal.

“This is serious,” the 80-year-old host said. “We’re going to have to do this the old-fashioned way — my envelope.” All of a sudden, the Maury star pulled a blue card out of the envelope as matching confetti came raining down on Sara.

Congratulations again to Sara, Max and their adorable brood!