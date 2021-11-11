Sally Field is one of the most highly decorated and accomplished actresses in Hollywood. She started a film career in the early ’60s, which blossomed into a lifetime full of dream roles. Her net worth has grown to new heights during her five decades in the entertainment world.

Sally has an estimated net worth of $55 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her breakout role came in the 1965 series Gidget. The show only lasted one season, but Sally was a clear scene-stealer. She revealed in a 2012 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she only made $500 per episode.

“There were lots of times when the extras — they worked a lot because we had a lot of big beach scenes — they made more than I did,” she said.

She landed the lead television role in The Flying Nun from 1967 to 1970. During this time, she studied at the Actor’s Studio with Lee Strasberg and continued to do so until his death in 1982. It was Sally’s role in the 1976 television film Sybil that earned her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress. Her first Academy Award for Best Actress followed soon after in 1980 for Norma Rae. She spent years fighting for bigger roles and breaking out of being typecast.

“It is a lifetime of work and struggle and success and failure,” Sally told ABC News’ Diane Sawyer in a 2018 interview. “And the times when you feel absolutely slammed to the ground with defeat or disappointment or loss, just hopeless … it’s up to you to be in pain and feel it and stand up and move again.”

The Smokey and the Bandit actress started a relationship with costar Burt Reynolds when they worked together on the film franchise in the late ’70s. With their on-screen chemistry, their first film became the second highest-grossing movie of 1977. The 1989 film Steel Magnolias and 1994’s Forrest Gump were two more of Sally’s groundbreaking roles that led to critical acclaim. In 2014, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Along with starring in blockbusters throughout her career, several brands tapped Sally to star in commercials, like Boniva and Charles Schwab. Sally later became a published author with her 2018 memoir, In Pieces. In the book, she opens up about her childhood, failed relationships and being in the spotlight. Among her greatest career and life achievements, she is a proud mom to sons, Peter Craig, Eli Craig and Sam Greisman.