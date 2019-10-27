Love found Rosanna Arquette when she was least expecting it. “I was alone for two and a half years, raising my daughter, Zoe, who’s 25 now, and I didn’t want to date or be with anyone,” Rosanna, 60, exclusively reveals to Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “I was focusing on motherhood and taking a break from all that.”

So it was a happy surprise when the three-time divorcée — who’d also been involved with musicians Jeff Porcaro of Toto (his song “Rosanna” was named after her) and Peter Gabriel — met Todd Morgan, 72.

“He’s a wonderful man who’s not in the entertainment business,” Rosanna says. “He’s in the investment business.” After she accepted Todd’s proposal in 2011, the pair married in a private Malibu ceremony in 2013. “He’s a really good guy,” she gushes. It’s a well deserved happy ending for the Desperately Seeking Susan star: She chronicled middle aged actresses’ career trials in her 2002 directorial debut, Searching for Debra Winger, and has claimed she was “blackballed” from roles after rejecting disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein’s advances.

Closer caught up with the star to talk about her famous family; how the loss of her transgender sister, Alexis, affected her; and why Rosanna’s calling this time in her life “my wise-woman phase.”

Scroll below to read our exclusive Q&A with Rosanna!

It seems like you’re working more than ever. Your new film The Etruscan Smile is getting good reviews. What else is up?

I just finished a film called The Lunch with a great group of women — Rita Wilson, Cybill Shepherd, Polly Draper, Joanne Whalley … It’s directed by Eleanor Coppola, who’s 83. It was a wonderful experience.

You’re filming Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series Ratched as well.

He’s the master, and Sarah Paulson is one of my favorite actresses. I’m hoping this will be my favorite role [ever].

He directed you in New York Stories and After Hours. That must’ve been amazing.

It was! He loves actors, really knows what he’s doing and loves films. [My Pulp Fiction director] Quentin Tarantino is also like that.

Is there a story that stands out from your time in Hollywood?

I don’t know if I should tell this one…. It wasn’t harassment. It was just a shock at 18 years old when I was working on S.O.B. with Blake Edwards. He was like, “You know what? The bikini top — let’s just lose it, it doesn’t work.” I was like, “You mean take my top off?” He goes, “Yeah. You have a problem with that?” He directed Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and William Holden was on the set. They ended up cutting it, thank you God, but it was a really hard moment. It wasn’t considered anything wrong — it was the way of the world at the time. We’re changing that.

You’ve talked about how Harvey Weinstein affected your career.

I was one of the first people to talk about that. Time’s Up was built on the backs of all of our pain, so I’m incredibly involved with that and supporting other women whose lives have been destroyed by predators.

What other causes inspire you?

After my trans sister died of AIDS-related causes three years ago, I started the Alexis Arquette Family Foundation. We partnered with Dr. Astrid Heger’s violence intervention program and have a clinic for LGBTQ youth called the Alexis Project.

How did Alexis’ death affect you?

A huge hole was left in our lives. It’s been very, very painful and everybody’s processed their grief in their own way. David threw himself into a documentary on wrestling, Richmond has written an incredible screenplay [and] Patricia has written a book about their relationship.

Did it bring you all closer?

Yeah, but in a way it’s fractured us too, because everybody’s been working on their own process of grieving. But we had a great Christmas together. I hope that continues.

What was your childhood like?

My father was an actor. My mother was an actress, then a poet, then an acting teacher and then a therapist. It was a very artistic childhood and we were very politically active from day one. I marched with Martin Luther King Jr. when I was a kid, my mom organized a peace march against the Vietnam War. So we were born into that.

Now your daughter, Zoe, is an actress and stylist. How did motherhood change you?

I’ve always been an empath, but I’m certainly more of one since I gave birth. You’re also on high alert and high anxiety all the time in this day and age.

You’ve been in relationships with musicians, and it’s been said Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” was written about you. What’s your strong connection to music?

Music’s always been a huge part of my life, and I love to deejay. I’ve been close friends with many musicians through the years. The new record from Chrissie Hynde, my best friend, is extraordinary.

What are your biggest life lessons?

Honesty is so important to me. When people lie to further themselves, it’s a deal breaker. There’s been a lot of cleaning house, and with people, too. I surround myself with people who have high integrity.

Do you have any regrets?

I’ve had a couple really bad relationships that I don’t want to get into. I regret ever being in them. It was a very unwise choice for my life and they deeply affected my life and my daughter’s. I feel like I’m at a place where I’ve learned so much. I’m going into my wise-woman phase and I do feel that.

