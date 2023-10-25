Richard Roundtree, best known for his portrayal of John Shaft in the Shaft film franchise, died at age 81 on October 24, 2023. The action star is survived by his five children, whom he welcomed during his marriages to Mary Jane Grant and Karen Michelle Ciernia.

Who Was Richard Roundtree?

Roundtree, who was born on July 9, 1942, started his career off as a model before landing the lead role in 1971’s Shaft. In addition to his work in the crime thriller, he also acted in Outlaws, A Different World, Generations, Buddies and more.

In 1993, Roundtree was diagnosed with breast cancer. Three years after his diagnosis, he spoke out about the disease and his treatment.

“I’m not embarrassed,” he told People in 2000. “Breast cancer is unusual in men, yes, but you have to be a man to get through this — damn right.”

After undergoing a modified mastectomy to remove part of his left breast, he had six months of chemotherapy.

“I had young kids, a great marriage and a career that was cooking along,” Roundtree continued. “Suddenly, I’m looking at how quickly this could all end. If I die, what’s going to happen to my family?”

More than two decades after battling breast cancer, Roundtree died from pancreatic cancer in his Los Angeles home.

“His trailblazing career changed the face of entertainment around the globe, and his enduring legacy will be felt for generations to come,” his manager, Patrick McMinn, told People in an October 2023 statement. “Our hearts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Who Is Richard Roundtree’s Ex-Wife Mary Jane Grant?

Roundtree was married to his first wife, Mary Jane, from 1963 to 1973. She is an art director, whose credits include working on the set of The New Avengers in 1977 and The Last Chase in 1981. The former couple welcomed two children during their marriage.

Who Is Richard Roundtree’s Ex-Wife Karen Michelle Ciernia?

The Family Reunion actor was married to his second wife, Karen, from 1980 to 1998. They welcomed three children during their marriage. Not much is known about the late star’s second spouse, however, his family was by his bedside at the time of his death, according to multiple reports.

“Richard’s work and career served as a turning point for African American leading men in film,” McMinn said. “The impact he had on the industry cannot be overstated.”