As more and more people add a smoker to their backyard cooking setup, the smoked meats typically reserved for barbecue joints are being served at cookouts instead. And in the new cookbook Global Smoke, authors Cheryl Alters Jamison and Bill Jamison share recipes specifically designed for the smokers these weekend warriors are using.

“We’re using a different style of smoking that’s easier to master at home, less time-consuming, and more broadly applicable to the contemporary dishes of today’s worldly kitchen,” they explain. The trick: All the recipes are designed to cook between 225°F and 300°F, the range that works best for these smokers. Try one tonight!

Jammin’ Jerk Chicken

Serves 6

1 cup chicken stock

1/2 medium onion, cut into chunks

6 green onions, cut into chunks

2 tbsp. tomato sauce

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

2 tbsp. vinegar

1 1/2 tbsp. jerk sauce

1 tbsp. sugar

2 tsp. Allspice

2 tsp. pepper

1 tbsp. minced fresh thyme

1 1⁄2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

1⁄2 tsp. nutmeg

3⁄4 tsp. cayenne

6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded and cut in 3/4″ strips

1. At least 1 hour. or up to 4 hours. before you plan to smoke the chicken, blend all the ingredients except the chicken in a blender. Place chicken in a shallow dish or plastic bag. Pour in marinade; chill at least 30 minutes.

2. Bring your smoker to 225˚F to 250˚F. Remove chicken and drain. Let sit at room temperature for 20 minutes.

3. Transfer chicken to smoker. Cook until firm but tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Arrange on a platter, garnished with orange slices and green onions, if desired.

PER SERVING: 195 calories, 27g protein, 8g carbs, 2g fiber, 4g sugar, 6g fat

Sugar-and-Spice Salmon

Serves 6

3⁄4 cup gin

1⁄3 cup brown sugar

3 tbsp. coarse salt

1 1⁄2 tbsp. mixed pickling spice

1 tsp. anise seed, bruised

1 tsp. dill seed, bruised

1 (1 1⁄2 lb.) salmon fillet

1. At least 2 hours or as early as 6 hours. before you plan to smoke the fish, combine all ingredients except salmon in a bowl. Place salmon in a plastic bag or shallow dish, pour in marinade and chill at least 1 hour.

2. Bring smoker to 225˚F to 250˚F. Remove salmon from refrigerator and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Drain, reserving marinade. Leave any clinging spices on surface of the salmon.

3. Transfer salmon to smoker, skin side down. Drizzle marinade (with some whole spices) over fish. Smoke until just cooked through and flaky, about 45 to 55 minutes. Have a large spatula and platter ready when you take the salmon off the smoker since it will be fragile.

4. Transfer salmon to platter. Serve hot or chilled with some spices still clinging to the fish.

PER SERVING: 260 calories, 22g protein, 9g carbs, 0g fiber, 8g sugar, 7g fat

Sunday Burgers

Serves 4

2 lbs. ground beef

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tbsp. butter

3⁄4 cup mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 2⁄3 tbsp. steak sauce

1⁄4 cup Swiss cheese, grated

1 tsp. prepared horseradish

1 tsp. ground caraway seeds

4 or 8 rye bread slices, toasted

1. In a bowl, mix first 4 ingredients. Form 8 thin 4″ patties.

2. In a skillet, warm butter over medium. Sauté mushrooms until limp. In a bowl, mix mushrooms, 2 tbsp. steak sauce, cheese, horseradish and caraway. Divide over 4 of the patties. Top with plain patties. Press down and seal edges. Rub with remaining steak sauce and sprinkle with dry rub*. Cover with plastic; let sit at room temp.

3. Bring smoker to 225˚F to 250˚F. Smoke patties until cooked, 1 hour. Remove and place each on a slice of rye, topping with a second slice, if desired.

*For dry rub: Mix 1 tsp. ground caraway, 1 tsp. pepper, 1 tsp. onion powder and 1⁄2 tsp. salt.

PER SERVING: 395 calories, 48g protein, 9g carbs, 1g fiber, 4g sugar, 17g fat