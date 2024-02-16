Time is of the essence for Reba McEntire, who is focused on her new, recently announced NBC sitcom, but her beau of four years, Rex Linn, is starting to feel left behind, a source exclusively tells Closer.“She’s clocking in all these hours on the new show and they’re already apart too much.” Reba, 68, had all the time in the world for Rex, 67, when they started dating in 2020, sharing long early-pandemic phone chats and leisurely hangs on Reba’s family’s Oklahoma ranch.

But the country crooner “is a go-getter,” says the source, “and she’s been working on this sitcom deal for a while, and now it’s finally coming together. Rex will support her, but he’s not going to like the long hours she’s away from him. Their friends just hope they can keep it together because they really do have something special.”