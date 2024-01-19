Whoopi Goldberg was left visibly shocked when a producer abruptly chimed in on The View to cut to commercial. The strange interaction took place during a broadcast on Thursday, January 18, while the TV personality was deep in thought.

Whoopi, 68, was in the middle of a passionate monologue about being brave when things got a bit confusing behind the camera. “There’s nothing shameful about being afraid,” she told the audience during the segment. Her costars agreed with her and nodded their heads, but definitely did not expect what happened next.

“I think it is kind of brave to say you’re afraid,” the EGOT winner continued, before looking off the stage to the producer standing behind the camera.

“I’m sorry, what?” she asked as she shifted her attention from the segment. “I’m getting some kind of message from Paul.”

The camera panned to Paul, a producer who was standing in front of the stage, announcing that the show needed to go to commercial. “Paul! We’re right in the middle of it!” Sunny Hostin said in response.

“I see, I see,” Whoopi said toward the camera. “This is very brave of me. We’ll be right back.”

The interaction drew a few awkward laughs from the crowd. The episode came just days after Whoopi made waves for walking off The View set during the “Hot Topics” segment of the show on January 9. The cohosts were discussing foot fetishes when the Sister Act actress got up from her seat. “Excuse me for a second, keep talking,” she told her costars while finding the exit.

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images

Once she returned to her seat moments later, Joy Behar asked Whoopi why she decided to get up from the table.

“Because I was so enamored by what you were saying that I felt that I needed to take a breath so I could just get myself together so I could come back to the table,” she responded. “This is what this conversation does to people. It makes them get up and move. I don’t care, because my feet are huge, and no one wants to touch them.”

Months before that, she walked off the set of the show while discussing the controversy surrounding Miranda Lambert‘s Las Vegas concert. The country singer was criticized for scolding concertgoers who took a photo while she was performing “Tin Man” during one of her shows in July 2023. The View cohosts were split on whether or not Miranda’s response was appropriate.

“You know what? Stay home,” Whoopi said before walking off the stage to take a selfie with an audience member. “If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come.”