Whoopi Goldberg has publicly taken a stand in the ongoing debate over Miranda Lambert’s recent concert mishap. During an episode of The View on Tuesday, July 18, the TV host stormed off the stage after a heated discussion with her costars on the topic.

Country music fans recently posted clips on social media from Miranda’s residency at the Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas. In the clip, the “Hell on Heels” singer called out concertgoers for taking a selfie during a performance of her song “Tin Man.”

“These girls are worried about their selfies and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit,” Miranda, 39, can be heard saying in the video. “I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Naturally, the ladies on The View weighed in on the subject, sharing their opinions on whether or not they felt Miranda was right to call out audience members.

Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Whoopi, 67, said that she felt like Miranda deserved undivided attention from the crowd at her show. Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed but also presented the other side of the argument, noting that people should not be made to feel “embarrassed” at a show that they paid for.

”They paid money for the tickets, they came to see her, so she’s singing,” Whoopi said. “[Give] at least a little respect … acknowledge that you can see her [and] she can see you too.”

Sunny Hostin chimed in with her opinion and said that given the price of the tickets, she would want to take “as many selfies” as possible to document the concert. Whoopi fired back at her colleague, saying that people should “stay home” if they intend not to pay attention to a performer on stage.

Whoopi then got up from her seat and walked down the stairs toward the crowd after hearing her cohosts side with the concertgoers.

“I’m leaving y’all,” she shouted as she made her way into the audience.

To prove her point, Whoopi stopped in front of a 91-year-old audience member to take a selfie before sending the show to a commercial break. The audience member was all smiles as she posed for the photo with Whoopi despite the intense exchange that took place on stage between the cohosts just seconds earlier.