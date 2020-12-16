The royal family won’t be reuniting for Queen Elizabeth‘s annual Christmas celebration at her Sandringham estate this year, but Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) are going to make the royal monarch’s day “special” in a different way, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “planning a big surprise” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“While Kate and William won’t be seeing the queen in person this Christmas, they’re going out of their way to lift her spirits and make it extra special!” the source tells Closer. “He’s organizing a family Zoom call on Christmas Day.”

Max Mumby/Pool/Shutterstock

The insider reveals Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as their spouses and children, “will be joining in on the fun.” William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, will also “dial in from across the pond with [their son,] Archie,” the source dishes.

It seems William and Kate, both 38, who share kids Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, have a fun day in the works, including “charades and festive games,” the insider shares. “George, Charlotte and Louis can’t wait to tell the queen about their gifts and sing ‘Merry Christmas’ wearing their Santa hats.”

Ahead of their virtual celebration, the royal mom is getting the 94-year-old’s gifts ready to “be sent” by Christmas Day. “Kate is baking cute cookies for the queen, and George, Charlotte and Louis are doing the decorating,” the source says. “Kate’s kids have already painted their handmade Christmas cards and written personal, heartwarming notes inside.”

In order to put a smile on Her Majesty’s face, the duchess is making her gift as personal as possible. “Kate spent days putting together a stunning leather-bound photo album containing pictures of their favorite moments with the queen and the children, which include never-seen-before images of previous Christmases, Easters, birthdays and christenings,” the insider reveals. “She plans to have it delivered to Windsor Castle on Christmas Day!”

Shutterstock

Even though Christmas 2020 won’t be like the epic holiday extravaganzas she’s held the last three decades, Elizabeth is still looking forward to spending time with her family on Zoom. Following a “tempestuous year,” including Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from the royal family and other “fallouts,” having her family “reunite will definitely bring the queen so much joy,” the source insists.

“Yes, Christmas will be different and lonelier for the queen this year, but at least she’ll feel the love,” the insider adds. “Thanks to Kate and William bringing their family together from around the world.”

We can’t wait to see glimpses inside the royal family’s 2020 holiday!