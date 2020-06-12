Passing the time. Queen Elizabeth is enjoying her Zoom calls with her family in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Her face lights up when she sees her great-grandchildren — [including] [Prince] George, [Princess] Charlotte, [Prince] Louis and Archie — on a video call,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly on Friday, June 12.

Not only that, but she’s been “making the most of the free time she has” at Windsor Castle by “horse riding, walking the dogs, [or] taking her time over afternoon tea at 3 p.m.,” the source explains. “The queen is a real country girl at heart and loves being outdoors. She’s also enjoying dressing down for a change!”

Even though COVID-19 caused Queen Elizabeth to decrease her amount of staffers, she’s been doing just fine. Every day, she carves out time from her busy schedule to call her son Prince Charles about their royal affairs. On her 93rd birthday, she also got to speak to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their new lives in L.A. During the conversation, she “praised” them for all the charity work they’ve been doing, another source told Closer, and said she was “delighted” to hear from them.

“The Queen told them all about her birthday and how she’d had a lovely day, despite being on lockdown,” the insider explained. “She never does anything big for her birthday so it wasn’t too different from her previous ones. As usual, she had her chocolate birthday cake.”

Most recently, the royal family celebrated Prince Philip‘s 99th birthday in lockdown. As soon as he woke up on June 10, he had a “Zoom party” with all of his loved ones, a third insider revealed. Everyone was on the call, including Charles’ wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess Kate and Prince William. Later on in the day, he enjoyed a “nice birthday lunch” with the queen and snacked on some yummy “chocolate cake” with his wife.

Since the Duke of Edinburgh is not a “fan of big birthday parties” he was just “happy to be celebrating turning 99 years old with just the queen by his side.”

Looks like everything is alright with the British royal family!