Only between pals! Prince Harry may be the Duke of Sussex to most people, but when it comes to his friends, he has a whole other nickname — and it’s quite hilarious!

“Harry’s friends call him ‘the Crown’ – they called him this way before the Netflix series came out. It was his nickname at [his university] Eton and stuck!” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Harry doesn’t take himself too seriously and finds it funny.”

The royal family is no stranger to having nicknames — most of the members have one! Queen Elizabeth called herself Tillabet as a young girl, according to Hello!. As the years went on, that nickname morphed into Lilibet. Princess Diana used to call her eldest son, Prince William, Wombat. “It kind of stuck with me. I can’t get rid of it now,” the Duke of Cambride, 37, said in a 2007 NBC interview. “It began when I was two. I’ve been rightfully told because I can’t remember back that far. But we went to Australia with our parents, and the wombat, you know, that’s the local animal … So I just basically got called that. Not because I look like a wombat — or maybe I do.”

Even William’s wife, Kate Middleton didn’t escape a nickname. “I was nicknamed Squeak just like my guinea pig,” the royal, 37, once revealed. “There was one called Pip and one called Squeak because my sister was called Pippa and I was Squeak.”

It even seems like Harry’s little nephew, Prince George, has received his very own nickname. “George is really happy at school, [and] his nickname is P.G.,” a parent at the school told Vanity Fair. Now that there is a new member in the royal family with baby Archie, we are very interested to see what his nickname will be!

