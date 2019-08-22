So much knowledge! Prince George will soon be entering another school year at Thomas’s Battersea in London, and he can expect quite the large curriculum.

According to the royal’s school website, Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s eldest son will be learning a lot more than just the core subjects of science, math, history, English and geography. The 6-year-old will also be learning all about French, religious studies, computing, drama, physical education, art/design technology and last but not least, music.

“The curriculum presented in Year 2 reflects the increased ability of the children, both academically and socially,” Helen Haslem, Head of Lower School, says on the school’s site. “Individual strengths and talents begin to emerge, which you will undoubtedly begin to see.”

“The children are asked to become more responsible in Year 2; this may start with the children recording their own homework in their diaries. This increasing independence allows for a smooth transition to the Prep School,” she added. However, once the day wraps up the learning isn’t over for little George — he will have to do at least 10 minutes of reading at home every single night. He’s going to be busy!

While George will be brushing up on his studies, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will continue to fork over quite the bit of change — Grazia Daily once revealed that the tuition costs close to $26,000 a year. And that will double, as the royal couple will have another one of their children — Princess Charlotte — joining George!

“We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea,” Simon O’Malley, the Headmaster at George’s school said. “We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

Well, at least now the young duo can keep each other company … or split the work load!