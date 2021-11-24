Powerhouse vocalist Patti LaBelle has contributed hit records and her spunky personality to the music world for over five decades. The “On My Own” singer grew up performing in her church choir hoping that she would one day make it big. She did just that with a massive net worth to go along with her tremendous accomplishments.

Patti has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She got her start in the singing industry when she decided to form a group called Blue Belles with her classmates. “Down the Aisles” became their biggest hit early on in their careers in 1963, leading to an opportunity to open for The Who on tour years later.

AFFI/Shutterstock

The two-time Grammy winner led the group, which became known simply as Labelle in 1971. They released a self-titled debut album that year, establishing themselves as a dominant force in the soul genre. It was the group’s fourth album, Nightbirds that proved to be their biggest success. “Lady Marmalade” became their best-selling single and earned the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. After selling over a million copies, Labelle fronted the cover of Rolling Stone in 1975.

Labelle released 10 studio albums together before going their separate ways in 1976. Patti was destined to be a solo star and decided that she wanted to embark on a career of her own. Her self-titled solo album was released in 1977. It marked the first of 20 solo albums that Patti put out throughout her career. She went on to sell over 50 million records before her induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

In addition to becoming one of the most well-known singers in the entire world, Patti also took her talents to Broadway. She performed in Your Arms Too Short to Box with God, Fela! and After Midnight. The “Stir It Up” singer snagged television roles in popular series like American Horror Story: Freak Show and Empire and appeared in the Oscar-nominated film A Soldier’s Story.

Patti has always had a passion for cooking and sharing her delicious recipes with her fans. The Dancing with the Stars alum has sold millions of her famous sweet potato pies in collaboration with Walmart. She wrote three cookbooks and has the best advice when it comes to cooking for the ones you love.

“I cook to be happy and I cook to make people happy. And when I feed you, if you don’t ask for seconds or takeout, I’m going to be angry, because it’s from my soul,” she told People in July 2021. “I give it like I’m doing a show. When I cook, it’s like a concert on the stove to me.”