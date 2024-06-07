Pat Sajak is going to miss his Wheel of Fortune hosting duties and bringing smiles to viewers’ faces during each episode of the show. The longtime game show host waved goodbye to his fans in an emotional video shared just ahead of his final episode of the series.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” Pat, 77, said in the clip. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

“And I’ve always felt like the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun,” he added. “No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game. But gradually it became more than that. A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations.”

Pat’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune will air on Friday, June 7, and is sure to be a celebration of his remarkable career as the host of the series for four decades.

“What an honor to play even a small part in all of that,” he concluded. “Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

The video came just after Vanna White shared a touching tribute to her longtime costar in a video in which she held back tears.

“As the years have gone by, we’ve grown up on television,” the letter-turner said in the clip while tears welled in her eyes. “But we’ve also shared so much more behind the scenes. As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite.”

Jim Spellman/WireImage

As for what he plans to do once he steps away from his hosting duties on the program, the beloved TV personality is hoping to spend time with his family.

“As much as he has thoroughly enjoyed his years on the show, he is ready to step back and relax,” an insider told Closer ahead of Pat’s final episode.

Pat shares kids Patrick and Maggie Sajak with wife Lesly Brown, whom he has been married to since 1989.

“Pat will spend his time enjoying his family and his hobbies,” the source added. “He loves to travel, to play the occasional game of golf with friends, and do charity work with organizations close to his heart like the USO and PETA.”