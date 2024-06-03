One year ago, Pat Sajak announced he was leaving Wheel of Fortune. Now, as his final episode of the game show nears, the longtime host revealed what he plans to do during his retirement.

Pat, 77, sat down for a Good Morning America interview with his daughter, Maggie Sajak, and hinted that he would love to become a grandfather in the near future.

“I’m perfectly happy if it just means that I’ll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren. Hint hint hint. No pressure,” he told his daughter.

Maggie is currently dating actor Ross McCall. The pair were spotted showing PDA during a stroll in Los Angeles on March 26. The outing came after they exchanged flirty comments on Instagram.

In addition to Maggie, Pat also shares son Patrick with wife Lesly Brown. In June 2021, the proud dad of two announced that his son graduated from medical school.

“You know my son Patrick, you’ve known him all his life,” Pat told Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune. “He’s made it through medical school and he is now officially Dr. Sajak.”

“The only troubling part is that he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak,” he quipped, adding, “I tried to get him into geriatrics but he refused, but that’s a personal thing. Anyway, congratulations son.”

Pat has been part of the Wheel of Fortune family for four decades, proud of everything he has accomplished with the franchise.

“This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago. So I’ve had time to sort of get used to it. And it’s been a little bit wistful and all that, but I’m enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run,” he said of his retirement.

Disney/Christopher Willard

Ryan Seacrest will be taking over hosting duties for season 42 this fall. Vanna, 67, will also be returning as letter-turner after signing a contract to remain on the program through 2026.

“I’ve always said to you, you’ve heard me say this dozens of times. I’d rather leave a couple years too early than a couple of years too late,” Pat reflected. “It’s been a great 40 years, and I’m looking forward to whatever’s ahead.”

Vanna had some sweet words to say about her longtime cohost and friend’s exit from Wheel of Fortune.

“I don’t think there’s anything [he and I] haven’t talked about in 8,000 shows,” she told TV Insider on May 25. “We’ve traveled around the world together. We’ve watched our kids grow up together. We’ve thrown pies in each other’s faces. He’s so funny! I love him like a brother. Gosh, I’ve known him longer than I’ve known anybody. We will be friends forever.”