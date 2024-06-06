One day ahead of Pat Sajak’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White broke down in tears while recalling their decades spent working together.

“I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together,” she said in a video posted on Wheel of Fortune’s YouTube account on Thursday, June 6. “I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m going to try.”

The pair have appeared together in 8,000 episodes of the legendary game show, with Pat, 77, in the hosting role and Vanna, 67, in the coveted letter-turner position.

“When I first started, I was so green,” she continued. “You made me so comfortable, and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did.”

Clips and photos of the duo flashed on the screen as Vanna continued her sentimental speech.

“As the years have gone by, we’ve grown up on television,” the former beauty queen shared as she choked back tears. “But we’ve also shared so much more behind the scenes. As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite.”

Outside of the Wheel of Fortune sphere, Vanna is a mom to kids Nikko and Gigi Santo Pietro with ex-husband George Santo Pietro, while Pat is a dad of kids Patrick and Maggie Sajak, whom he shares with wife Lesly Brown.

“We’ve watched our children grow up together, we’ve traveled all over the world, we’ve eaten hundreds of meals together, we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated. … Gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you. As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by,” she said.

Pat announced in June 2023 that he would be leaving Wheel of Fortune after season 41.

“You’re like a brother to me, and I consider you a true, lifelong friend who I will always adore,” Vanna concluded the video. “I love you, Pat.”

Ryan Seacrest was announced as the new host of season 42 shortly after Pat’s retirement announcement. While he admitted he had some big shoes to fill, the American Idol host is full of excitement to be leading the game show this fall.

“I’ve been watching the show all my life, and I’ve been watching it as much as I can as an adult and as a child,” Ryan, 49, told People in April 2024. “I think that this is a show that means so much to a lot of people. It’s a part of their lives, they like to get together at the end of the day and try and solve the puzzles. And for me, it’s a chance to give away cash and prizes and work with the legendary Vanna White.”