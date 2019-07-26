Get ready for another serving of Padma Lakshmi in your life! The Top Chef host, 48, has a new show coming to Hulu in 2020 and it’s intriguingly being described as “a living cookbook made up more from people and culture than recipes.”

According to a press release, the yet-to-be-titled series “embraces culinary traditions from the first Americans to the latest arrivals” and will feature the eight-time Emmy nominee‘s “perspectives and personal connection to each story.”

“Filmed around the country, each episode starts with a single dish that represents and connects to a community’s history and traditions, and explores the evolution of that immigrant community through that cuisine,” the press release continues.

The series will feature everything from “family recipes and street food to high-end restaurants” with and “each dish explored is a symbol of a unique journey and story that provides viewers a window into where communities came from and the tale of how they set roots in America.”

“In the hands of different families and waves of immigration,” the press release concludes, “an organic evolution emerges between traditional recipes and new approaches, different perspectives and emotions, all captured through Padma’s eyes.”