Not today! Padma Lakshmi proved that despite having endless hours to herself in quarantine, she still has no time for the haters. The Top Chef star clapped back at social media trolls who had an issue with the fact that she wasn’t wearing a bra in a previous cooking tutorial.

“I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine,” the 49-year-old captioned an Instagram video of her cooking amid the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, April 13. “So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂.”

In the at-home cooking clip titled “Lasagna with White Ragu,” Padma showed off her thin figure while sporting dark blue sweatpants and two sports bras. “But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020, OK?” the Love, Loss, and What We Ate author concluded her witty caption.

Padma’s stern message was in reference to a cooking video she uploaded on her Instagram page on April 9. The doting mom of one — who shares daughter Krishna, 10, with on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam Dell — showed off her impressive skills in the kitchen alongside her adorable mini-me.

“We made chicken tagine,” Padma captioned the post, which caused an unnecessary uproar of criticism. In the video, the Mistress of Spices actress donned a gray dress, seemingly without a bra underneath.

“Is no one going to comment on why she feels the need to put her nipples on social media in every video?” one Instagram troll commented, which garnered a large amount of attention as Padma’s fans came to her defense.

The culinary expert’s followers also praised her for how she hilariously clapped back at the ridiculous criticism. “I’m sorry, but if you can’t go braless while cooking in your own kitchen, what’s the point?” one fan wrote in the comments section of Padma’s most recent post, while another echoed, “Ridiculous [that] people find the need to even make such comments.” A third chimed in, gushing, “I love your level of petty. It’s basically why you continue to be my No. 1 favorite ever.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic became widespread in the U.S., Padma has been all about embracing her natural beauty. In fact, the Food Network star revealed she feels more and more beautiful as she gets older while chatting on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmys.

“At the end of the day, it’s just about feeling comfortable. I’m done trying to squeeze my bum into something that is too small. I don’t care,” she told Us Weekly at the iconic awards show. “You know, it shouldn’t be about what I look like at this point in my career.”

Padma is such an inspiration!

