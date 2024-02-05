Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King had a girls’ night out!

Oprah, 70, and Gayle, 69, reunited at the 2024 Grammy Awards and it’s clear the old friends enjoyed their evening together as they had a lively time cheering on the star-studded performances. Oprah dazzled in a knee-length black sequined gown while Gayle matched her sparkle, instead opting for a green emerald shade.

The pair shared a fun night out at the 66th Grammy Awards, which were held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena. The ​star-studded ceremony was hosted by South Africa native Trevor Noah and featured major pop-culture moments ​– including the major announcement of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The “I Knew You Were Trouble” songstress, 34, made the major announcement while accepting her 13th Grammy, reminding fans that 13 was her “lucky number.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she joked as she accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years.” Taylor then announced the name of her new album, as well as the release date of April 19, 2024.

Apart from Taylor’s major announcement, fans also watched Jay-Z seemingly shade the prestigious ceremony while accepting the Global Impact Award.

“How far we have come with Will Smith, The Fresh Prince winning their first Grammy in ’89 and boycotting, because it was not televised. And then they went to a hotel to watch the Grammys. I don’t even understand, it was not a great boycott,” the “Empire State of Mind” rapper said as he started off his acceptance speech alongside his daughter Blue Ivy. “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So, even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys – never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work. When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

The night did have its highs as viewers watched Miley Cyrus win her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her smash hit “Flowers.”

“This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic,” Miley said during her acceptance speech, highlighting her idols which included Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston. “Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything.”