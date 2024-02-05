Oprah Winfrey stunned in a black sequined gown at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. While she skipped walking the red carpet, the media titan was seen in cutaways at the ceremony cheering on performances.

The appearance came just a few months after the release of the musical The Color Purple, in which she produced with Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones. Oprah, who turned 70 on January 29, made her film debut in the 1985 version of the period drama.

The talk show host wore a vibrant purple dress to celebrate the movie at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7. Similarly, she wore another purple gown while presenting at the 29th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 14.

Scroll below to see photos of Oprah on the 2024 Grammys red carpet.