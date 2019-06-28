Four months after One Day at a Time‘s cancellation at the hands of Netflix, things are looking up for our favorite TV familia as Pop TV has swooped in to save the series. That’s right, the series — led by Rita Moreno — will return for a fourth season after all.

#SAVEODAAT is old news,” the EGOT winner excitedly wrote on Twitter. “ # MoreODAAT is more like it!! Thank you @PopTV #ODAAT @OneDayAtATime we’re backkkk!!”

This news comes just a little over a month since Closer Weekly caught up with Rita and she told us everyone was “still trying” to keep the show going and that, in her opinion, it was “possible.” The West Side Story star teased, “You never know what’ll happen.” Turns out Rita was right!

“How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next,” said Brad Schwartz, president of Pop TV, in a press release. “If Schitt’s Creek has taught us anything, it’s that love and kindness always wins.” Season 4 of One Day at a Time, which will comprise of 13 episodes, is set to debut in 2020.

This incarnation of One Day at a Time is a reboot of Norman Lear‘s sitcom of the same name that ran from 1975-1984 on CBS. Pop TV is actually owned by the network, so this is a homecoming of sorts. Norman developed the original version while Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce developed the newer version. We can credit Whitney Blake and Allan Manings for creating an idea that has now sparked two series.

The original One Day at a Time was about a divorced, single mom (Bonnie Franklin) raising two daughters (Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli). The Netflix one distinguished itself even more by updating the premise to make it about a Cuban-American family. In addition to Rita, it starred Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky.