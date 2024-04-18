Olympian Scott Hamilton shared how he leaned on his faith after he was diagnosed with his first brain tumor in 2004.

His very public health journey began in 1997 when Scott, 65, was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent surgery and chemotherapy. “I really just wanted to survive, you know?” he recalled during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, April 18.

The figure skater was later diagnosed with brain tumors in 2004, 2010 and 2016, the latter for which he decided not to seek treatment. He had multiple surgeries to remove the first two tumors.

“It just ignited my faith. It just was one of those things — I told my wife, without skipping a beat, she just took my hands and started to pray,” Scott reflected on receiving his first brain tumor diagnosis. “And it was the most powerful … I’ve had a lot of big moments, that was probably the biggest.”

The former athlete, who is married to Tracie Hamilton, explained his reaction to doctors who asked if he wanted to treat his most recent tumor.

“’I’m gonna go home and I’m gonna get strong.’ And they go, ‘What does that look like?’ and I said, ‘I have no idea. I’m just feeling this,’” he reflected.

Scott opened up about his health in February, sharing that he is not completely opposed to treating the tumor in the future.

“The ace I have up my sleeve is that now there is a targeted radiation therapy that will shrink the tumor,” he told People at the time. “And in that, I can avoid a lot of other things like surgery and chemo. So I don’t know, I’m mostly trying to be in the moment and taking all the information and do the right thing when the time comes.”

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation

It’s been eight years since Scott decided not to seek treatment for his brain tumor, and he believes he has his faith to thank for his health.

“I’ve never been stronger in my faith, I’ve never been stronger emotionally or intellectually,” he shared.

Scott is thankful for the support of his wife and their kids, Aidan, Maxx, Jean Paul and Evelyne.

“And to have my children and just how amazing they are, and my wife and how amazing she is? I never would’ve thought to dream any of it,” he said.