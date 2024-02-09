After it was reported that O.J. Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer and in hospice, the former NFL player took to social media to clear up health concerns.

Is O.J. Simpson in Hospice?

On February 9, 2024, Miami’s Local 10 News reported that O.J. was undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas following a prostate cancer diagnosis. Other outlets reported that he was seeking hospice due to his deteriorating condition. The former professional athlete took to X to explain that he was not in hospice contrary to the reports.

“Hospice?! Hospice?! You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there,” he said in the video snapped while he was sitting in his car. “In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas, so all is well.”

A year prior to the hospice rumors, O.J. took to X to shoot down rumors that he suffered a heart attack.

“I never knew I had a heart attack. I thought a heart attack would feel a lot worse than whatever this is,” he said through laughter in the video. “Maybe I should run to the hospital real quick. Maybe I had a heart attack and didn’t know it.”

He further slammed the rumors in the caption of his post, writing, “I didn’t realize I had a heart attack until I read it in the news today.”

Has O.J. Simpson Ever Had Cancer?

In a May 2023 video shared on his X account, O.J. told his followers that he “caught cancer” in “really recent years.” After receiving his diagnosis, he underwent chemotherapy. At the time, he did not specify what kind of cancer it was. “I had COVID and cancer at the same time, unfortunately, but I’m over the chemo,” he said in the clip.

“In any event, I’m healthy now,” the California native, who began his professional football career when he was chosen first overall by the Buffalo Bills during the 1969 NFL draft, told his followers on the social media platform. “It looks like I beat it. I’m happy about that. I live in Nevada.”

O.J.’s football career came to an end in 1979. In 1995, he was acquitted of all criminal charges related to the 1994 double murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 2005. The Goldman family sued the star in civil court for wrongful death. A jury unanimously found him liable for the charges related to the deaths in 1997. The Goldman family was awarded $33.5 million in damages.