Some of the most popular sitcoms of the ‘70s came from the mind of producer Norman Lear. His success with scripted series and overall zest for show business are just some of the factors contributing to his massive net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money the entertainment icon makes.

What Is Norman Lear’s Net Worth?

Norman has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Emmy winner, born in 1922, served in the U.S. Army after dropping out of college. Upon returning home from the Army, Norman began his career as a comedy writer in Los Angeles, working with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.

In 1959, he created The Deputy, a series starring Henry Fonda on NBC. It was only just the start of his television takeover. The Connecticut native went on to create several popular shows including 1971’s All in the Family, 1972’s Maude and 1975’s One Day at a Time.

The Kennedy Center Honoree earned more than 70 credits as a producer of films and television shows. He also directed several projects including The Martha Raye Show, The George Gobel Show and the television movie Maggie Bloom.

Norman added game show host to his resume in 1981 when he became the face of the CBS program Quiz Kids. The Hollywood icon started his own television production company called Act III Productions, which later produced the revival of One Day at a Time in 2017. In early 2022, Norman had multiple projects in the works as an executive producer.

What Happened to Norman Lear?

Outside of his prolific Hollywood career, Norman found lasting love with his wife, Lyn Lear. The pair got married in 1987. They welcomed three children together: Benjamin, Brianna and Madelaine. The writer is also a dad to Ellen, whom he welcomed during his first marriage to Charlotte Rosen, and daughters Kate and Maggie, who arrived during his second marriage to Frances Loeb.

The dad of five celebrated his 100th birthday in July 2022. He had been looking forward to the huge milestone for years.

“I’m focusing on 97 and I am honing in on a hundred,” the superstar told Closer Weekly in October 2019. “I want to see your smile when you’re talking to me at a hundred.”

In addition to his positive outlook on aging in the spotlight, Norman also dished out some incredible advice he learned over the years.

“I’ve learned two little words we don’t pay enough attention to. Those are ‘over’ and ‘next,’” he explained at the time. “When something is over, it’s over and we’re on to the next. If there was a hammock in the middle of those two words, that would be the best definition I know of living in the moment. So, I’m grateful for this moment together and we’re going to the next.”