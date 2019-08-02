A strong team! Naomi Watts recently revealed just how happy she is with the coparenting relationship she has with her ex, Liev Schreiber.

“We’re doing things very differently,” the 50-year-old told PorterEdit in their Friday, August 2, cover story. “I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.” The couple were together from 2005 to 2016. They share two kids — sons Sasha, 12, and Samuel, 10.

The actress isn’t the only one who feels great about her coparenting situation — the Ray Donovan star does as well. “We were a good balance that way,” the actor once explained of his ex to Hamptons Magazine. “I was very forthcoming and she was good at hauling me in. And we still have that relationship, and I’m very grateful to her for it.” Liev also gave credit to his former partner for putting up with all of his quirks. “I think maybe I go too far. I’m sure Naomi would probably say I go a little too far,” he explained. “That was the nice thing about Naomi and me.”

In another interview with TV WEEK, Liev further explained why his coparenting relationship with his ex is still a success. “You’ve just got to remember what’s important. For me, it’s our kids” he said. “Relationships are really difficult, and careers on the scale of Naomi’s and mine are complicated. So I’m glad we had something that isn’t complicated, which is children.” While both are quite famous and busy, they always make time for their family.

“It’s important we find ways to fill in the cracks with each other,” Liev said. “If that means saying no to projects, neither of us has a problem with that. Hopefully, you pick someone you respect. In the case of me and Naomi, we’re always going to have a relationship because we have children. So it’s important we work together well in that way. So far, it’s been great.”

It is always wonderful to hear of a successful coparenting relationship. We hope Naomi and Liev keep it up!