Will the Tucker-Pritchett family be reuniting on our TV screens in the future? Modern Family’s Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has not completely ruled out the possibility of appearing in a spinoff of the hit sitcom.

“They really haven’t said much about anything. But my mom asked me, ‘Would you want to do that?’ and I thought about it and I don’t know,” she told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, February 20.

“I think maybe if it happened — and probably if it did happen — I would be out of high school. So honestly, that would be fine with me, but I want to stay in high school because I only have less than a year and a half left,” she added.

Aubrey, 16, was just 4 years old when she made her debut as Lily Tucker-Pritchett in season 3 of Modern Family. The series, which also starred Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, ended in 2020 after 11 seasons.

“I’d definitely be interested if the script was good and the dads were on board, but school is my priority right now — unless something great comes along,” Aubrey continued.

In the show’s series finale, Lily moved to Missouri with her dads, Cam and Mitch, who also adopted another baby named Rexford. Modern Family fans would definitely love to see how the family has fared in Missouri since their big move.

Aubrey isn’t the first cast member to talk about a potential spinoff show. Jesse, 48, previously shared that a script was written for a spinoff.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“The script’s out there and it’s very good,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2022. “So, you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe.”

So far, ABC has not picked up any Modern Family spinoffs. “There were discussions,” Jesse said during a May 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We had been on for 11 years. I think they were ready to move in a different direction.”

Aubrey revealed that she had not seen the script in question. She “didn’t even know about it until it had been dead for quite a while because the kids are usually the last to know.” The high school student admitted that she is “really eager to get back to work as an actor.”