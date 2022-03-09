Eric Stonestreet is best known for playing one of television’s most iconic boyfriends, Cameron Tucker, on Modern Family for 11 seasons. The Domino Masters host found love off-screen with his beautiful fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer. Scroll to learn more about Eric’s bride-to-be.

Who Is Eric Stonestreet’s Fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer?

Lindsay is a pediatric nurse who met the two-time Emmy winner at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in 2016. The pair confirmed they were dating the following year. Eric was all smiles as he spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017 about his relationship.

“Your girlfriend is lovely — I met her backstage,” host Ellen DeGeneres told the CSI alum. “She’s a nurse. That’s a good thing for you because you’re a hypochondriac.”

He confessed, “I’m a big baby, too. She calms me — she calms my nerves. I’m a very high-strung person.”

Courtesy of Eric Stonestreet/Instagram

When Did Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer Get Engaged?

On August 22, 2021, Eric shared on Instagram that he popped the question to his girlfriend of five years. “She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people,’” he captioned photos sitting next to Lindsay as she showed off her ring.

Three days later, The Loft actor addressed trolls in another Instagram caption. Like most of his social media posts, Eric approached the situation with humor, applying filters to their engagement photos to make Lindsay appear older.

“Apparently, a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49-year-old man, to be engaged to my almost 42-year-old fiancée,” he began. “Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone.”

When it comes to planning a wedding, Eric shared during a March 2022 appearance on Today that the pair were not rushing to walk down the aisle.

“It took me 50 years to get to the question,” he said. “You know what? I tell Lindsay all the time, there’s no way I would’ve ever gotten to the place to commit my life to someone if it was with someone pressuring me into doing anything, so we are in the same place, the same pace of what we want to do.”