For all of its 11 seasons, Modern Family provided viewers with endless laughter from stars Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland and more. Their hilarious characters were front and center for the final time during the show’s series finale in April 2020. Since then, they’ve all enjoyed their time off screen, vacationing with their significant others and sharing gorgeous bikini photos.

Sofía and her husband, Joe Manganiello, have documented their fun adventures all over the world since they got married in November 2015. The pair split their time between their residence in Los Angeles and their gorgeous holiday home in the Caribbean. At their lovely tropical estate, the Emmy nominee is always snapping pictures in her swimsuits on the balcony or down by the water.

The oceanfront property has been the site of many of Sofía and her hubby’s family gatherings and birthday parties. She also loves rocking pieces from her own clothing line while vacationing with her spouse. The America’s Got Talent judge has worked hard for everything she has. Prior to Modern Family, Sofía worked as a model for television and print advertisements in Colombia. She welcomed her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, in 1991 with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez.

In the late ‘90s, the Bent actress moved to the U.S. with her child, marking the beginning of her television takeover. She emerged as a fashion icon, often posting throwback photos of her glamorous shots on social media.

Around the same time Sofía was finding her footing in the entertainment industry, Julie also found fame with a number of memorable television roles in Extreme, ER and Ed. The Boston Legal alum is a mom of three kids, son Oliver and twins John and Gustav, with her ex-husband, Scott Phillips. After appearing on camera for more than three decades and making her mark at red carpet events, Julie reflected on how her style has changed over the years.

“​​I’m just a little more comfortable in my own skin as I’ve gotten older,” she told Canadian Living in May 2016. “I look back at pictures or times where I remember feeling very insecure or when I didn’t like my body or whatever was going on with my hair at the time and think — you were young, you were beautiful what are you complaining about? I try and remember that there is going to be a time where I’m going to think back to this moment and think the same thing.”

Keep scrolling to see the Modern Family stars’ bikini photos.