Mina Starsiak Hawk and her husband, Steve Hawk, took a recent trip to New York City without their kids, Jack and Charlotte. The Good Bones star admitted that traveling has changed for the couple since they made the decision to stop drinking alcohol.

“In our heads, when we travel, really all we do is wander and eat,” Mina, 39, explained during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on Tuesday, December 5. “It used to be eat and drink.”

Instead of alcoholic beverages, the pair typically enjoy “delicious mocktails” on their trips these days.

“Originally, we were going because I had work,” she said of the recent getaway to the Big Apple, adding that she was initially traveling for a “work thing” that was “locked in.”

“Turns out, you can unlock things that are locked,” the mom of two continued, revealing that the work event was canceled after she had already booked non-refundable travel and a hotel stay.

“We were in New York for a few days. We ate at some yummy places. We walked around Central Park,” Mina shared. “We went and saw the [Rockefeller Center Christmas] tree, it was all lit up and it was lovely. I did a little work, but we Netflix and chilled a lot, which was kind of nice.”

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

The realtor and her husband previously opened up about their sobriety during an August 21 podcast episode.

“I realized that I don’t want to give my children a reason to not have a relationship with me,” Steve, 42, said about getting sober. “Because I feel like so many people my age and the generation before me have these gap years in their relationship with their parents, or maybe they don’t even have gap years, but they just don’t have relationships or they do, but it revolves around alcohol or just all these negative things surrounding the behavior that comes with alcohol.”

For the past two years, Steve has been “completely sober,” while Mina has had only a handful of alcoholic beverages in that time frame. She explained that she previously used alcohol as a coping mechanism to deal with difficult things going on in her life.

“It was the first three or so months where I was having to learn new behavior on how to cope with those feelings,” the home improvement expert said. “I like to stay busy. I like to drink a glass of wine and be relaxed again.”