5 Things You Didn’t Know About Michelle Pfeiffer

At this point we’ve seen Michelle Pfeiffer in movies or on TV for 40 years. The actress’ first credit is playing The Bombshell in a series titled Delta House and — with three Oscar nominations, seven Golden Globe nominations (with one win) and an Emmy nomination since — it’s fair to say she has come a long way in her career.

One arena we never expected to see the 61-year-old explore is social media. She joined Instagram back in January 2019 and has been wowing us with an inside look at her life ever since. Turns out, however, that this new adventure is something Michelle was unsure about at first but has learned to embrace along the way.

“It’s been terrifying for me, honestly,” Michelle told InStyle about putting her life on social media. “I’ve spent my entire life avoiding, doing as little as possible, in terms of exposure — literally the least that I could get away with as an actress.”

“I’ve been following other celebrities who I think are as private as I am, and even they are venturing into the Instagram world,” she added. “So I’m dipping my toe in. I’ll be very tentative in the beginning. But in a weird way, I’m kind of excited about it.”

Even though she is happily married to husband David E. Kelley and has two children — Claudia, 26, and John, 25 — it shouldn’t be a surprise that Michelle has amassed an incredible career. After all, doing so was the exact advice she recalled that her mother once gave her.

“It was the best advice she ever gave me. I didn’t come from a lot of money. We were living paycheck to paycheck, so my dad really stressed the importance of saving for a rainy day,” she noted, adding that her dad also had solid advice too. “Being a parent is the hardest thing in the world. These lives are in your hands. I take it very seriously. Like all parents, my husband and I just do the best we can, hold our breath and hope we’ve set aside enough money for our kids’ therapy.”

Even though we’ve been liking all the posts she has been giving us, there’s still a lot you probably aren’t aware of about her.

