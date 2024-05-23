Michael Richards' Prostate Cancer Battle Health Updates

Actor and comedian Michael Richards revealed in his new memoir that he had a secret battle with prostate cancer and what helped give him the will to get through it. Fans want to know about his health crisis and how he’s doing today.

When Was Michael Richards Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer?

The Seinfeld alum got the stage 1 diagnosis after a routine checkup in the summer of 2018 showed he had elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, he tells readers in his memoir, Entrances and Exits, due out on June 4, 2024.

Michael Richards Underwent Life-Saving Surgery for Prostate Cancer

His doctor recommended surgery to remove his entire prostate after the result of Michael’s biopsy “didn’t look good.”

“It had to be contained quickly. I had to go for the full surgery. If I hadn’t, I probably would have been dead in about eight months,” he told People in a May 23, 2024 interview published ahead of his book’s release.

Michael Richards’ Son Helped Inspire Him to Battle Cancer

“I thought, well, this is my time. I’m ready to go,” he told People about his first thoughts after getting his cancer diagnosis. “But then my son came to mind just a few seconds later and I heard myself saying, ‘I’ve got a 9-year-old and I’d like to be around for him. Is there any way I can get a little more life going?'”

Who Is Michael Richards Son?

Michael and his wife, Beth Skipp, married in 2010. They share a son, Antonio Baz Richards. The couple raised their child out of the spotlight and his exact birthdate is not known. Michael’s rep confirmed Antonio’s name in December 2013, when he and Beth were photographed for the first time with their son while at Los Angeles International Airport.

David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Is Michael Richards Still Acting?

Despite achieving worldwide fame playing Kramer on Seinfeld, Michael has taken on very few roles since then. He starred in the sitcom The Michael Richards Show on NBC in 2000, although it only lasted for one season.

The Culver City, California, native played himself in three episodes of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2009, joining star and Seinfeld creator Larry David as he attempted to do a reunion episode of iconic NBC hit.

Michael’s last major role was playing a chauffeur on Kirstie Alley’s sitcom Kirstie for TV Land in 2013, although it was canceled after one season. His only IMDB credit since then was in the 2019 film Faith Hope & Love.

“[I’m] learning and healing. Healing and learning. But life is always an up and a down,” he told People about his quiet life out of the spotlight with his wife and son. His hobbies over the years have included reading and studying religion and philosophy while maintaining a small circle of friends, including Jerry Seinfeld.

Why Did Michael Richards Decide to Write a Memoir?

“I had over 40 journals I’d kept over the years and wanted to do a full review of my life,” he told People. “I’m turning 75, so maybe wanting to do that is something that comes with being my age. I wanted to connect with feelings and memory. I’m surprised at how much I was able to remember.”