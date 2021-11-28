Most actors assume that winning an Oscar will help their career, but Melissa, who earned hers in 2010’s The Fighter, found it didn’t open up as many doors as she’d hoped. “Post-Academy Award, I was like, ‘Oh, this is so great! So the work is just going to come in now, all these leading roles! Wait, where’s the work?’ I began to have expectations, and I had to get over that,” she says.

Today, the size of the role is not as important as the quality of the project, which has allowed Melissa to work constantly. In addition to Ida Red, she has three more films slated for release in 2022 and has several projects in pre- or post-production.

“I’m not a John Wayne type of actor who shows up to do the same kind of work every time,” Melissa explains. “I am always trying to reinvent and find characters I have not yet played. Over the final chapter of my career, I want to tells stories about women that are believable and show women in all kinds of ways in a broader and broader light.”