Kate Hudson and her mom, Goldie Hawn, have an array of talents, including communicating with the supernatural world.

“You and your mother can see dead people, right?” Howard Stern asked Kate, 45, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday, May 7.

“I can see everything,” the Almost Famous actress told the host in response.

When Howard, 70, asked Kate if she would be able to see the ghost of his late father, she replied, “It’s not like that.”

“It’s like, you get these sort of messages. … When I was a little girl, it was actually quite wild because I would see ghosts all the time,” Kate clarified.

“I was a little bit like The Sixth Sense. Like, ‘I see dead people.’ It was a little bit like that when I was younger,” she added.

Kate has opened up about her psychic abilities on multiple occasions over the years.

“It is not really seeing, it is feeling a spirit. A fifth energy. I believe in energy. I believe our brains can manifest into visual things,” she said during an appearance on Alan Carr‘s Chatty Man Show in September 2014. “When you see something, you are supposed to tell the energy what year it is and that they don’t belong there.”

“When your brain is freaking out on you, you may have to remind it. Why is it being dead funny?” she added.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

In particular, the Glee alum recalled one spiritual encounter when she saw a “ghost of a woman with no face.” Kate admitted that the experience was “really creepy.”

On a lighter and less paranormal note, Kate also told Howard about how her mom’s relationship with Kurt Russell was inspiring to her and her siblings.

“They’ve been together 40-plus years. They are like the center of our family,” Kate, who is a mom to kids Ryder, Bingham and Rani, said. “Now, as they’re getting a little bit older, their relationship is so cute … I can’t stand it. Kurt just adores my mom. He just loves her so much.”

“I’m very codependent with my mother,” the mom of three said after revealing that she and her mother were neighbors. “Our family is just nuts — in the best way. Everyone is so different, but everyone wants to enjoy their life. There’s a lot of like joie de vivre … We’ve got this life force in our family and it’s so great.”