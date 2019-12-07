There will always be a bond between Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas, especially since the actress will never stop loving her ex-husband.

“Really Antonio Banderas,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly about who the love of Melanie’s life is. “She’s sad that didn’t work out. They are friends because of their daughter Stella. But she feels profoundly truly sad that marriage didn’t last. But her relapse into drugs in the year 2000 was too much for Banderas, who stayed for a while longer, but that was it for him.”

The Working Girl star, 62, has been married four times to three men in her life. She tied the knot with Don Johnson in 1976 and again in 1989. Melanie has also walked down the aisle to Steven Bauer in 1981, with her final marriage coming to Antonio, 59, in 1996. They would remain married until 2015. However, there’s a reason why all of these relationships did not survive.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Career jealousy on the part of the men,” the source reveals. “Melanie has always worked and is well respected. The drinking and the drugs, with her in both the marriages especially to Steven Bauer and then the two to Don Johnson, made it all even more difficult. Also, Steven and Don cheated on her as well. She’s fond of saying she’s been unlucky in love, but she’s had some amazing men in her life and quite a few great marriages.”

The Oscar nominee isn’t the only one who is filled with love for her ex, the Desperado actor also still has strong feelings. “Melanie is not my wife anymore, but I think she is my best friend,” Antonio once told People. “I love her and will love her until the day I die. She’s my family.”

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock

It really is great to see the incredible connection that these two continue to have — it seems like this is something that could last forever!

